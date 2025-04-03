Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Passes Amidst Fierce Debate

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, recently passed in Lok Sabha, aims to enhance transparency and accountability within Waqf boards, amidst opposition concerns. BJPs Tarun Chugh accuses leaders like Rahul Gandhi of fearmongering, while JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha points to the bill's goal of better inclusion, particularly for Pasmanda Muslims in Bihar.

  • Country:
  • India

The controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has been cleared by the Lok Sabha, striving to introduce transparency and accountability within Waqf boards. The measure was backed by 288 votes compared to 232 in opposition.

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly inciting unnecessary fear within the Muslim community regarding this bill. He insisted that the bill represents a significant step toward clarity and efficiency in managing Waqf affairs.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha highlighted the importance of the bill in dispelling confusion after a comprehensive debate led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasized the benefits it could bring, particularly for the underrepresented Pasmanda Muslims in Bihar. The bill, revised with suggestions from a Joint Parliamentary Committee, seeks to rectify issues in the 1995 Act, promising improvements in administration, registration, and the integration of technology.

