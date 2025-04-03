IndianOil's Project SPRINT: Leading the Way for a Future-Ready Energy Landscape

Indian Oil Corporation, India's leading oil company, has launched Project SPRINT, a strategic initiative designed to position the firm for the evolving global energy landscape. Announced by newly appointed chairman Arvindar Singh Sahney, the project aims to adapt IOC's operations to ensure continued growth and competitiveness.

Project SPRINT's framework is constructed around six strategic pillars: strengthening core businesses, propelling cost optimization, reinforcing customer focus, integrating innovative technology, nurturing leadership, and preparing for energy transitions. The initiative underscores IOC's determination to lead the way in energy sector transformation.

In alignment with goals set forth by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the project also emphasizes a pivot towards renewable energy sources. As part of India's energy security journey, IOC's transformation includes expanding into clean energy and redefining its business verticals to meet future demands, thus maintaining its industry leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)