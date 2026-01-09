INS Chilka Passes Out 2,172 Future-Ready Naval Professionals

The Indian Navy marked a major milestone in its transformation towards a technology-driven, inclusive, and future-ready maritime force with the successful Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 02/25 batch at INS Chilka on 08 January 2026.

Held as an impressive post-sunset ceremonial parade, the event marked the culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous ab-initio training, symbolising the transformation of young recruits into disciplined, resilient, and combat-ready naval professionals.

The passing-out batch comprised 2,172 trainees, including:

2,103 Agniveers , among them 113 women Agniveers

270 SSR (Medical Assistants)

44 Sports Entry personnel of the Indian Navy

295 Naviks of the Indian Coast Guard

Leadership, Legacy and Excellence on Parade

The parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, who was the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer. The parade was conducted by Commodore B Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer, INS Chilka.

The ceremony was witnessed by distinguished veterans, eminent sportspersons, senior naval officers, dignitaries, and proud family members, reflecting the strong civil-military bond underpinning India’s armed forces.

Showcasing Discipline, Inclusivity and Operational Readiness

The parade highlighted the high standards of drill, discipline, and professionalism achieved by the trainees. The seamless participation of women Agniveers alongside their male counterparts reinforced the Indian Navy’s commitment to gender neutrality and inclusivity in operational roles, aligned with its vision of a modern fighting force.

Preparing Sailors for a Technology-Driven Navy

Addressing the newly inducted personnel, VAdm Sameer Saxena congratulated the trainees and urged them to:

Continuously hone their professional and technological skills

Remain adaptable in a rapidly evolving maritime and security environment

Uphold the Navy’s core values of Duty, Honour, and Courage

He reminded the trainees that they are now custodians of the nation’s maritime security, calling upon them to serve with courage, integrity, and determination. The Chief Guest also acknowledged the vital role of parents in nurturing the Agniveers and commended Team Chilka for its relentless efforts in shaping the Navy’s next generation.

Honouring Merit and Excellence

The Chief Guest awarded medals and trophies to outstanding performers:

Sashi B Kenchavagol – Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy & Gold Medal for Best Agniveer (SSR)

Jatin Mishra – Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy & Gold Medal for Best Agniveer (MR)

Anita Yadav – Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for Best Woman Agniveer (Overall Merit)

Keshav Suryavanshi – Best Navik (GD)

Sonendra – Best Navik (DB)

Earlier, during the Valedictory Function, Kharavela Division was awarded the Overall Championship Trophy, while Ashok Division secured the Runners-Up position.

Capturing the Agniveer Journey

The occasion also witnessed the release of the second edition of “Ankur 2025”, the bilingual trainees’ magazine of INS Chilka. The publication captures the personal stories, challenges, and transformation journeys of Agniveers, reflecting the human dimension of India’s military reforms.

Why This Matters: Building India’s Maritime Talent Pipeline

INS Chilka—often called the cradle of the Indian Navy—continues to play a pivotal role in preparing manpower for a technology-intensive, networked, and multidomain maritime environment. The passing out of the 02/25 batch reflects the Navy’s focus on youth empowerment, skill development, inclusivity, and operational excellence under evolving defence reforms.

Call to Action: Serve, Skill and Sail Forward

As India strengthens its maritime posture and blue-water capabilities, young aspirants, technologists, medical professionals, and sportspersons are encouraged to explore career pathways in the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

With platforms like Agnipath and modern training institutions such as INS Chilka, India is building a future-ready maritime force powered by discipline, diversity, and technology.