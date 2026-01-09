India's Projected Economic Surge: A Future-Ready Growth Narrative

In a statement underscoring India's economic prowess, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the projected 7.4% economic growth for 2025-26. This growth, he noted, reflects effective reforms and the country's robust momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

Emphasizing the significance of the First Advance Estimates, Mein pointed out India's strong macro-economic fundamentals. "India's growth at 7.4 per cent underlines successful reforms and prudent economic management," he stated, adding that the services sector, growing at 7.3%, is a major driver of overall expansion.

According to Mein, such economic performance is pivotal in generating employment, reinforcing public finances, and supporting inclusive development, particularly in frontier areas like Arunachal Pradesh. He further commented on India's rising global stature and its confident navigation through economic uncertainties.