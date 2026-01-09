Left Menu

India's Projected Economic Surge: A Future-Ready Growth Narrative

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised India's projected 7.4% economic growth for 2025-26 as a testament to successful reforms and resilient momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The growth highlights strong macro-economic fundamentals and significant contributions from the thriving services sector, promising inclusive development and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:34 IST
India's Projected Economic Surge: A Future-Ready Growth Narrative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement underscoring India's economic prowess, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the projected 7.4% economic growth for 2025-26. This growth, he noted, reflects effective reforms and the country's robust momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

Emphasizing the significance of the First Advance Estimates, Mein pointed out India's strong macro-economic fundamentals. "India's growth at 7.4 per cent underlines successful reforms and prudent economic management," he stated, adding that the services sector, growing at 7.3%, is a major driver of overall expansion.

According to Mein, such economic performance is pivotal in generating employment, reinforcing public finances, and supporting inclusive development, particularly in frontier areas like Arunachal Pradesh. He further commented on India's rising global stature and its confident navigation through economic uncertainties.

TRENDING

1
European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions

European Leaders Urge Dialogue with Russia Amidst Ongoing Tensions

 Global
2
Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof before public if needed, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.

Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof ...

 India
3
UAE Curbs UK University Admissions Amid Islamist Radicalization Concerns

UAE Curbs UK University Admissions Amid Islamist Radicalization Concerns

 United Kingdom
4
Courtroom Chaos: High Drama in Calcutta Over ED-TMC Case

Courtroom Chaos: High Drama in Calcutta Over ED-TMC Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026