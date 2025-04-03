Kenya Unveils National Strategy to Power Green Jobs Revolution

Kenya is taking bold strides toward a sustainable, low-carbon future with the launch of the National Strategy on Green Skills and Green Jobs, a transformative blueprint aimed at equipping the country’s workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in the emerging green economy. The strategy represents a significant policy milestone in Kenya’s efforts to achieve inclusive growth while responding to the climate crisis.

On 26 March 2025, the State Department for Labour and Skills Development, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) through the PROSPECTS programme and with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, convened a multi-stakeholder validation meeting to finalize the draft of the national strategy. The gathering brought together representatives from government ministries, private sector actors, NGOs, academia, youth groups, development partners, and international organizations to ensure that the strategy reflects Kenya’s collective vision for a just and inclusive green transition.

A Call to Action for a Green Future

In his keynote address, Hon. Dr. Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, underscored the significance of the transition to a green economy. “The shift to a low-carbon, resource-efficient, and climate-resilient economy is not just about environmental conservation—it is an economic imperative. The ILO estimates that 24 million green jobs could be created globally by 2030 if the right policies are in place. This strategy is our pathway to ensure our youth seize these opportunities,” he stated.

The event saw the official presentation of the strategy by Dr. Wanjiru Kariuki from the State Department for Labour and Skills Development. She emphasized the urgent need for Kenya to prepare its workforce for a future defined by sustainability, resilience, and innovation.

Six Pillars of Kenya’s Green Skills and Jobs Strategy

The strategy is structured around six foundational pillars designed to foster a robust and inclusive green economy:

Green Governance: Strengthening institutional frameworks, policies, and coordination for delivering green skills and jobs. Green Skills Development: Designing and implementing competency-based curricula aligned with industry demands to build a skilled green workforce. Green Research and Technology: Supporting innovation, technology transfer, and research that promote sustainable practices and enterprises. Green Jobs Creation: Enabling the growth of green enterprises and industries that provide quality, sustainable employment opportunities. Green Labour Market Systems: Enhancing labour market information systems to monitor green jobs trends and ensure responsive workforce planning. Green Finance: Establishing sustainable financing mechanisms to support green skills training, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure.

Inclusion and Equity at the Heart of the Strategy

One of the defining themes of the validation meeting was the emphasis on a just transition—ensuring that no one is left behind as Kenya moves toward a green economy. Special focus was placed on vulnerable and marginalized groups, including youth, women, persons with disabilities, and refugees.

“The green transition must be inclusive. This strategy makes deliberate efforts to ensure that even the most vulnerable in society are equipped to participate and benefit,” noted Herman Shambi, Secretary for Administration, who delivered remarks on behalf of Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime.

Mwadime added, “This strategy is more than just a plan. It is a legacy document—one that will define how we prepare our young people, address unemployment, and unlock new opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-tourism.”

Youth at the Centre of the Green Transition

Kenya’s youth, who make up approximately 18.4 million of the population, stand to gain significantly from the rise of the green economy. The strategy recognizes the importance of tapping into this demographic dividend by providing targeted training, entrepreneurship support, and pathways to decent green jobs.

“The growth of green industries has the potential to tackle our youth unemployment crisis head-on. It’s an opportunity for the country to transform climate challenges into engines of inclusive economic growth,” said Caroline Njuki, Chief Technical Advisor for ILO PROSPECTS Kenya.

Bridging the Green Skills Gap

A major priority for the strategy is to close the existing green skills gap. This will involve integrating sustainability-focused curricula across all levels of education—from primary to tertiary—and expanding access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs.

Dr. Osawa Otta, Deputy Director for Standards Development at the TVET Authority, called for greater collaboration across institutions. “Greening is about more than adopting new technologies; it’s about transforming how we think, train, and work. If we continue to work in silos, we’ll miss out on the synergies and innovations that come with collective action.”

Kim Matu from the Global Development Incubator echoed this sentiment, urging for the creation of a dedicated working group to track and map green job opportunities in the short, medium, and long term. “There’s a lot of momentum in green job creation—but no centralized mechanism to harness it all. Mapping opportunities and aligning them with training partners is essential,” Matu explained.

International Partnerships and Policy Alignment

The strategy is aligned with Kenya’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030. It also adheres to international labour standards and global best practices, thanks in part to the technical support provided by the ILO.

“The ILO’s role has been instrumental in guiding this strategy to reflect the principles of a just transition, while ensuring responsiveness to labour market dynamics and international frameworks,” said Njuki.

Looking Ahead: Implementation and Impact

With the strategy validated, the next phase will focus on implementation. This will include:

Establishing a National Green Skills Taskforce to coordinate action.

Mobilizing investments and resources to finance green job programs.

Strengthening partnerships between government, private sector, academia, and civil society.

Developing data systems for tracking green job trends and skill requirements.

The strategy’s success will hinge on the commitment of all stakeholders to move from planning to execution.

Conclusion: A Greener, More Prosperous Kenya

Kenya’s National Strategy on Green Skills and Green Jobs is a timely, visionary response to global climate and employment challenges. It recognizes that economic growth and environmental sustainability are not mutually exclusive, but rather complementary.

By preparing its workforce for green industries, Kenya is not only addressing urgent climate and unemployment challenges but also positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s green transition. With inclusive policies, strong partnerships, and targeted investments, the country is laying the groundwork for a future that is more prosperous, equitable, and sustainable for all.