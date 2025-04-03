Rahul Gandhi Slams Government's Foreign Policy Amid China and US Tensions

In a fiery address at the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a vehement critique of the Union Government's foreign policy. His remarks were marked by a spotlight on China's alleged occupation of 4,000 kilometers of Indian territory, as well as the recent tariff increase by the United States.

Gandhi expressed his astonishment over images of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador during a 75th-anniversary celebration of India-China diplomatic ties. He questioned the government's response, stating, 'China has taken over 4,000 km of our land; 20 jawans were martyred, and we are cutting a cake with them.'

Highlighting communication gaps, Gandhi lamented the lack of information from the ruling NDA government, stating, 'It is the Chinese Ambassador informing us, not our own people.' On the new US tariffs, he warned of economic consequences for industries including auto and agriculture. Gandhi contrasted Congress's independent stance with BJP's and RSS's alleged tendency to 'bow to foreign interests.'

(With inputs from agencies.)