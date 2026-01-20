Bracewell and Milne in Doubt as Clarke Joins Squad for India T20I Series

New Zealand's cricket team faces potential setbacks as all-rounder Michael Bracewell and pacer Adam Milne are both doubtful for the upcoming T20I series against India due to injuries. Bracewell, recovering from a left-calf strain, joined the squad in Nagpur, while Milne's hamstring issue is still under assessment.

In a strategic move, New Zealand Cricket has called upon all-rounder Kristian Clarke to reinforce the squad for the first three encounters of the five-match series, commencing January 21 in Nagpur. Clarke, who impressed in his recent ODI debut, will be crucial in light of Bracewell's and Milne's uncertain fitness.

As both players hope to regain full fitness, the T20I series serves as a vital preparation for the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on February 7. The competition provides the Blackcaps an opportunity to acclimatize to subcontinental conditions.

