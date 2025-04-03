Left Menu

Punjab Launches Mukyamatri Teerth Yatra Yojna: A New Pilgrimage Journey

Punjab introduces the Mukyamatri Teerth Yatra Yojna for residents over 50, offering them a fully-funded pilgrimage. With a Rs 100 crore budget, the initiative promotes religious unity and community bonding. Registrations begin in April, promising a supportive and cost-free travel experience.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled the Mukyamatri Teerth Yatra Yojna, a fresh pilgrimage program spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Aimed at individuals above 50 years, this fully funded state government initiative boasts a substantial allocation of Rs 100 crore.

Cheema remarked that under Mann's leadership, the initiative is set to serve older citizens by offering a free, air-conditioned pilgrimage inclusive of meals. "This significant allocation underlines our commitment to serve Punjab's senior residents," he declared.

He emphasized the scheme's dual benefit of financial aid and community spirit, positing it as a landmark decision for Punjab. Registrations commence in April, with logistical arrangements swiftly following, intending to elevate religious unity and interfaith solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

