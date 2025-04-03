NNPC: Navigating Change Amidst New Leadership

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has appointed an ex-Shell executive, Bayo Ojulari, along with a new board to steer the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC). This decision raises hopes for a much-needed overhaul of the troubled enterprise and an increase in oil output.

The state-run NNPC has long served as Nigeria's golden goose, with its opacity, corruption, and political interference crippling finances, creating a challenging landscape for the new leadership. Nigeria's economy hinges on oil, crucial for export and budget revenues, making NNPC's performance vital for the nation's prosperity.

Ojulari's task involves restructuring NNPC for efficiency, possibly reducing its workforce and selling off assets. Transparency needs upward strides, as NNPC only published financials starting 2021, after decades of opaqueness. Future reforms may set the stage for an initial public offering, injecting new capital into the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)