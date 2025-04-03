Left Menu

NNPC: Navigating Change Amidst New Leadership

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu appointed ex-Shell executive Bayo Ojulari to lead the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), aiming for a crucial overhaul and increased oil production. The move comes as the state-run company faces financial strains amid longstanding issues of corruption, political meddling, and transparency challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:49 IST
NNPC: Navigating Change Amidst New Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has appointed an ex-Shell executive, Bayo Ojulari, along with a new board to steer the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC). This decision raises hopes for a much-needed overhaul of the troubled enterprise and an increase in oil output.

The state-run NNPC has long served as Nigeria's golden goose, with its opacity, corruption, and political interference crippling finances, creating a challenging landscape for the new leadership. Nigeria's economy hinges on oil, crucial for export and budget revenues, making NNPC's performance vital for the nation's prosperity.

Ojulari's task involves restructuring NNPC for efficiency, possibly reducing its workforce and selling off assets. Transparency needs upward strides, as NNPC only published financials starting 2021, after decades of opaqueness. Future reforms may set the stage for an initial public offering, injecting new capital into the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025