Sebi's New Verification System: A Leap Towards Transparency

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rolled out a groundbreaking verification system on Thursday. The move is aimed at fostering transparency and accountability in the regulator's communication process.

The newly implemented 'document number verification system' ensures that documents including letters, notices, and summons carry unique outward numbers, a statement from Sebi confirmed.

This system enhances user verification by using an OTP sent to the recipient's mobile, although it doesn't authenticate the actual content of the documents. The initiative, in line with public interest, represents a significant efficiency upgrade for Sebi's operations.

