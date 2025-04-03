Sebi's New Verification System: A Leap Towards Transparency
Sebi has introduced a 'document number verification system' to enhance the verifiability of its issued documents, ensuring transparency and serving public interest. This system assigns a unique outward number to communications, facilitating user verification via OTP, although it does not verify content details.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has rolled out a groundbreaking verification system on Thursday. The move is aimed at fostering transparency and accountability in the regulator's communication process.
The newly implemented 'document number verification system' ensures that documents including letters, notices, and summons carry unique outward numbers, a statement from Sebi confirmed.
This system enhances user verification by using an OTP sent to the recipient's mobile, although it doesn't authenticate the actual content of the documents. The initiative, in line with public interest, represents a significant efficiency upgrade for Sebi's operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
