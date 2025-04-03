Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Ghaziabad Warehouse, Six Trucks Affected

A significant fire erupted at a transporter's warehouse near Rajbagh Metro Station in Ghaziabad, affecting six trucks. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire was extinguished with the aid of 11 fire tenders, according to Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:06 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A significant fire incident occurred on Thursday at a transporter's warehouse near the Rajbagh Metro Station in Ghaziabad, damaging six parked trucks, as reported by a senior fire officer.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal confirmed that the fire resulted in no casualties and was successfully subdued by the deployment of 11 fire tenders. The alert was raised at 1:04 PM, prompting immediate action from the Vaishali Fire Station, where Pal noted, 'Today at around 1:04 PM, information was received at Fire Station Vaishali that there was a truck parking area near Raj Bagh Metro Station, where about six trucks had caught fire. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the incident site.'

By the combined efforts and rapid response of approximately 11 fire tenders, the fire was comprehensively extinguished, thereby preventing any loss of life or further damage, Rahul Pal stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

