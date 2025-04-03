Indian Forces Uncover Arms Cache in Manipur Blitz

In a significant crackdown, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles Spear Corps spearheaded a series of strategic operations across various districts of Manipur, including Churachandpur, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, and Bishnupur, from March 29 to April 3, according to an official statement. The operations, coordinated with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, successfully led to the recovery of 24 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, and other war-like materials.

The joint endeavor saw a notable operation on March 30, 2025, in the Thangjing Hill region of Bishnupur district, where the Indian Army and Manipur Police unearthed six weapons, including two Bolt Action Rifles and a pistol, alongside ammunition. A subsequent operation in Kaprang, Churachandpur, on March 31, 2025, resulted in the discovery of two IEDs weighing 2.3 kgs, again emphasizing the strategic importance of these coordinated efforts, which ensured the safety of local residents.

Further operations continued into early April, with security forces responding swiftly to intelligence. On April 1, in Sajirok, Imphal West, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police retrieved five firearms, comprising rifles and pistols. By April 3, in the S Mongpi Ridge area of Kangpokpi and Twichin of Imphal East, authorities had confiscated additional weaponry, highlighting their continued resolve to maintain regional stability. The cache of recovered items was subsequently handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation, underscoring the proactive stance of security entities in the region.

