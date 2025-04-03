Assam Celebrates Excellence: 2024 State Civilian Awards Presented

In an illustrious ceremony at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the prestigious Highest State Civilian Awards 2024.

The Assam Baibhav, the top honor, was awarded to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd), while the Assam Saurabh recognized talents like Subramanian Ramadorai in academia and others in arts and sciences.

The Assam Gaurav honored distinguished contributions in wildlife conservation, sports, handicrafts, and more, with attendants including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers, and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)