Assam Celebrates Excellence: 2024 State Civilian Awards Presented

The Assam Governor awarded the 2024 Highest State Civilian Awards at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati. Awards included the Assam Baibhav, Saurabh, and Gaurav, honoring individuals across various fields. Chief Minister Sarma and other dignitaries attended the event.

Updated: 03-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:32 IST
Assam Celebrates Excellence: 2024 State Civilian Awards Presented
Assam Governor confers the highest state civilian awards 2024. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an illustrious ceremony at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya presented the prestigious Highest State Civilian Awards 2024.

The Assam Baibhav, the top honor, was awarded to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd), while the Assam Saurabh recognized talents like Subramanian Ramadorai in academia and others in arts and sciences.

The Assam Gaurav honored distinguished contributions in wildlife conservation, sports, handicrafts, and more, with attendants including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers, and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

