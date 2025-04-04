Left Menu

JD(U) Faces Leadership Exodus Over Waqf Amendment Bill

In a significant blow to JD(U), four leaders have resigned over the party's support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. The resignations, timed with Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, mark a critical challenge as the bill, passed amidst heated debate, is labeled discriminatory against Muslims.

Updated: 04-04-2025 12:22 IST
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major political development, the JD(U) party has witnessed a wave of resignations following its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill. M Raju Nayyar is the latest leader to step down, marking the fourth resignation from the party over its stance on the bill, which is perceived as anti-Muslim.

Nayyar's resignation was preceded by those of Tabrez Siddiqui Alig, Mohammad Shahnawaz Malik, and Mohammed Kasim Ansari. Their collective exit represents a significant setback for JD(U) as the party is criticized for betraying the trust of Muslims. Nayyar expressed his displeasure with a letter, calling the bill a 'black law'.

The controversy surrounding the bill has also attracted criticism from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which called on secular parties to oppose it. The bill passed in the Parliament with a majority vote, heightening tensions as Bihar prepares for the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

