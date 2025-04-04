Nation Welcomes Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Debate
Juna Akhara's Acharya, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, supports the Waqf Amendment Bill, viewing it as a long-needed reform to stop land encroachments. While Prime Minister Modi calls it a milestone for aiding the marginalized, opposition leaders criticize the government's stance, reflecting a political split on the issue.
- Country:
- India
Juna Akhara's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj gave his full backing to the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a long-awaited reform appreciated nationwide. He asserted that land encroachments would be halted, emphasizing that India's legacy belongs to historic figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Guru Gobind Singh.
In an interview with ANI, Swami Avdheshanand expressed that this reform was necessary and demanded by various communities, including Muslims. He said many who lacked resources had their lands unlawfully occupied with no recourse other than the Waqf board. The bill, according to him, has received a positive reception across the country, despite some political opposition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 as a 'watershed moment' for aiding marginalized individuals denied opportunities. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government for its approach to the bill, labeling it a 'negative stand.' Despite heated debates, the bill was passed in Parliament, marking a significant legislative step.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Power Hike Sparks Political Debate
Whirlwind Diplomacy: The Costs of Prime Minister Modi's International Visits
Corruption Allegations Stir Political Debates Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
Freedom of Expression Controversy: Kunal Kamra's Satire Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka's New Contract Reservation Sparks Political Debate