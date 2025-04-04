Nation Welcomes Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Debate

Juna Akhara's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj gave his full backing to the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a long-awaited reform appreciated nationwide. He asserted that land encroachments would be halted, emphasizing that India's legacy belongs to historic figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Guru Gobind Singh.

In an interview with ANI, Swami Avdheshanand expressed that this reform was necessary and demanded by various communities, including Muslims. He said many who lacked resources had their lands unlawfully occupied with no recourse other than the Waqf board. The bill, according to him, has received a positive reception across the country, despite some political opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 as a 'watershed moment' for aiding marginalized individuals denied opportunities. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government for its approach to the bill, labeling it a 'negative stand.' Despite heated debates, the bill was passed in Parliament, marking a significant legislative step.

(With inputs from agencies.)