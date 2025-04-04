Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Passage

MDMK MP Vaiko and Congress leaders strongly criticized the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it as undemocratic and unconstitutional. The bill was passed amid allegations of irregular proceedings, with objections raised over the timing and conduct of the vote in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:18 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Passage
MDMK MP Vaiko (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, MDMK MP Vaiko and members of the Congress Party have publicly opposed the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, describing it as undemocratic, anti-secular, and against India's federal principles. Vaiko accused the ruling BJP of leveraging its majority to push the bill through Parliament.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari added his voice to the dissent, highlighting procedural anomalies during the bill's passage. Tiwari cited Rule 37, emphasizing that the Rajya Sabha's session should not extend past 6 PM, despite voting occurring at 2:20 AM and continuing until 4 AM, which he labelled as unlawful.

Responding to these concerns, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced intentions to challenge the bill's constitutionality in the Supreme Court. The party views this as part of a broader legal strategy to contest various contentious laws, underscoring their commitment to sectional justice and constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025