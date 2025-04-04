Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Passage

In a heated political exchange, MDMK MP Vaiko and members of the Congress Party have publicly opposed the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, describing it as undemocratic, anti-secular, and against India's federal principles. Vaiko accused the ruling BJP of leveraging its majority to push the bill through Parliament.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari added his voice to the dissent, highlighting procedural anomalies during the bill's passage. Tiwari cited Rule 37, emphasizing that the Rajya Sabha's session should not extend past 6 PM, despite voting occurring at 2:20 AM and continuing until 4 AM, which he labelled as unlawful.

Responding to these concerns, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced intentions to challenge the bill's constitutionality in the Supreme Court. The party views this as part of a broader legal strategy to contest various contentious laws, underscoring their commitment to sectional justice and constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)