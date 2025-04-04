Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs Threaten AGOA Benefits

South Africa's foreign minister warns that U.S. tariffs announced by President Trump jeopardize benefits for Sub-Saharan African nations under AGOA, impacting sectors like automotive, agriculture, and manufacturing with serious implications for jobs and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:51 IST
Minister
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's foreign minister has raised concerns over tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming they undermine the benefits provided to Sub-Saharan African nations under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The minister, Ronald Lamola, warned that the comprehensive tariff measures could disrupt critical sectors including the automotive industry, agriculture, and manufacturing. These disruptions, he said, hold potential consequences for employment and economic expansion.

Lamola emphasized the need for a reassessment of the economic landscape in light of these developments, which threaten to reverse gains made under AGOA, an initiative designed to bolster economic ties and growth in Sub-Saharan Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

