Historic Marathon: Waqf Amendment Bill Sets New Debate Record

The Waqf Amendment Bill has set a new record for the longest uninterrupted debate in the Rajya Sabha, lasting 17 hours and 2 minutes. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the extensive and peaceful nature of the deliberations, countering criticism from opposition leaders over the bill's passage process.

Updated: 04-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:58 IST
Historic Marathon: Waqf Amendment Bill Sets New Debate Record
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented session, the Rajya Sabha marked a milestone when the debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill stretched to an uninterrupted 17 hours and 2 minutes, setting a new record in the house's history. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju highlighted this achievement during a press conference, referring to the previous record set in 1981 during discussions on the Essential Service Maintenance Act.

Addressing criticisms from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi about the bill's passage being forceful, Rijiju clarified that the debate was thorough and conducted without haste. He emphasized the monumental effort and productive discussions that led to the bill's approval, stating, 'We created a record of the discussion. There has never been this much discussion in parliamentary history.'

The Waqf Amendment Bill, aimed at enhancing the administration and management of waqf properties, passed with 128 votes in favor and none absent. The Lok Sabha also debated the bill extensively before its passage past midnight. The government incorporated recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee to address the shortcomings of the previous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

