Pioneering Responsible Innovation: The India Fintech Foundation Initiative

The launch of the India Fintech Foundation (IFF) marks a significant step towards responsible innovation within the fintech sector. As a self-regulatory organization, the IFF is set to bridge regulatory gaps, enabling groundbreaking innovations with a strong focus on consumer protection and compliant practices.

During the Startup Mahakumbh, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the necessity for startups to adopt ethical governance and good corporate practices. Using Infosys as an example, he demonstrated how robust corporate governance transforms startups into industry giants.

The IFF, which already has nearly 100 members, spans sub-sectors such as digital lending and insurtech, emphasizing a collaborative, standard-compliant approach to fostering innovation across the fintech value chain. Industry stalwarts, including former RBI officials and significant fintech founders, are steering this initiative towards a unified industry voice.

(With inputs from agencies.)