Kerala Crisis: CM's Daughter Faces Fraud Allegations
Kerala Police deployed water cannons on BJYM protesters demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the CMRL case. SFIO charged his daughter, Veena Vijayan, over receiving payments without services. Opposition leader called for CM's resignation, questioning CPM's stance on this serious accusation.
On Friday, Kerala Police unleashed water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan due to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) controversy.
This demand follows the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) acquiring a prosecution sanction against CM Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijaya, in the CMRL-Exalogic case. The SFIO alleges that Rs 2.73 crore was paid to Veena Vijayan's firm, Exalogic, without yielding any services.
In retaliation, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized CM Vijayan, asserting that the gravity of the charges against his daughter necessitates his immediate resignation. Satheesan demands explanations from the CPM leadership, underscoring the legitimacy of accusations around unwarranted payments.
