Left Menu

Kerala Crisis: CM's Daughter Faces Fraud Allegations

Kerala Police deployed water cannons on BJYM protesters demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over the CMRL case. SFIO charged his daughter, Veena Vijayan, over receiving payments without services. Opposition leader called for CM's resignation, questioning CPM's stance on this serious accusation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:21 IST
Kerala Crisis: CM's Daughter Faces Fraud Allegations
Police deploy water cannons on BJYM protesters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Kerala Police unleashed water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan due to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) controversy.

This demand follows the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) acquiring a prosecution sanction against CM Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijaya, in the CMRL-Exalogic case. The SFIO alleges that Rs 2.73 crore was paid to Veena Vijayan's firm, Exalogic, without yielding any services.

In retaliation, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized CM Vijayan, asserting that the gravity of the charges against his daughter necessitates his immediate resignation. Satheesan demands explanations from the CPM leadership, underscoring the legitimacy of accusations around unwarranted payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025