New Banknotes: RBI's Latest Currency Update

The Reserve Bank of India is set to release new Rs 10 and Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, signed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra. These notes will resemble the existing series, with all previously issued banknotes remaining valid. Governor Malhotra assumed office in December 2024.

Updated: 04-04-2025 16:58 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is preparing to roll out newly designed Rs 10 and Rs 500 banknotes, featuring the signature of Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the institution announced on Friday. These new notes will be part of the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series and share design similarities with the existing series.

While introducing these notes, the RBI has reassured the public that all previously issued Rs 10 and Rs 500 notes will continue to remain legal tender. This continuity aims to maintain fluidity in monetary transactions across the nation.

This follows a previous announcement regarding the issuance of Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes with Governor Malhotra's signature. Malhotra succeeded Shaktikanta Das as the RBI Governor in December 2024, marking a new chapter in the central bank's leadership.

