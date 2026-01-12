Left Menu

Reddy Criticizes State Failures on Youth Promises

Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, criticized the Andhra Pradesh government's inaction on education and employment pledges. He highlighted unpaid dues and discontinued development programs impacting youth prospects. Reddy called on the government to fulfill its manifesto promises to secure a bright future for the state's young population.

On National Youth Day, opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP voiced strong criticism of the Andhra Pradesh state government's handling of promises related to education and employment.

Reddy accused the ruling party of jeopardizing the future of the state's youth by failing to deliver on key manifesto commitments, including a monthly unemployment allowance and education fee reimbursements.

The leader also pointed out that various development initiatives aimed at enhancing youth employability have been shelved, prompting distress among young people eager for skills advancement.

