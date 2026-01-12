Reddy Criticizes State Failures on Youth Promises
Jagan Mohan Reddy, leader of YSRCP, criticized the Andhra Pradesh government's inaction on education and employment pledges. He highlighted unpaid dues and discontinued development programs impacting youth prospects. Reddy called on the government to fulfill its manifesto promises to secure a bright future for the state's young population.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
On National Youth Day, opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP voiced strong criticism of the Andhra Pradesh state government's handling of promises related to education and employment.
Reddy accused the ruling party of jeopardizing the future of the state's youth by failing to deliver on key manifesto commitments, including a monthly unemployment allowance and education fee reimbursements.
The leader also pointed out that various development initiatives aimed at enhancing youth employability have been shelved, prompting distress among young people eager for skills advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagan
- Mohan
- Reddy
- education
- employment
- Andhra Pradesh
- youth
- manifesto
- promises
- government
ALSO READ
Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047
Tripura CM Highlights Youth as Pioneers of National Progress at Youth Festival
Connecting with Tomorrow: Rajasthan Police's Youth Outreach
India's Youth Job Market Set to Expand by 11% by 2026: Key Insights
Empowering Futures: Delhi's Investment in Youth Through Education