Strategic AI Infrastructure: Paving the Path for India's Digital Future

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Trai Chairperson, emphasizes the importance of a resilient AI infrastructure and self-regulation. Lahoti addresses the upcoming AI Impact Summit, underscoring AI's role in India's digital economy. He highlights the need for equitable AI resource distribution and strategic integration with telecom networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a compelling address at a Nasscom pre-summit event, Trai Chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti underscored the urgent need for a resilient AI infrastructure to mitigate potential risks and ensure that systems remain secure and adaptable. With strategic AI integration at the core, Lahoti emphasized the significance of self-regulation to address evolving technological challenges.

As India braces for a 3% annual rise in energy demand until 2035, Lahoti stressed the importance of optimizing AI energy demands. Citing International Energy Agency projections, he noted global AI energy consumption is set to double by 2030, spotlighting AI's critical role in boosting digital growth alongside energy management.

With a strategic national mission, India's AI ecosystem is poised for substantial economic impact. Lahoti pointed out the crucial intersection of AI and telecom as foundational to India's knowledge economy. The inaugural India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled for February in New Delhi, signifies a pivotal moment in the nation's AI journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

