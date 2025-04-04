WBPDCL: Leading the Charge in Power Performance Excellence
The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has been ranked as the top-performing company in India, with two of its thermal power plants leading national performance charts. The Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) latest report showcases WBPDCL's outstanding operational efficiency, surpassing major industry players.
The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has been recognized as the top-performing power company across India, according to new rankings released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) of the Union Ministry of Power. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted these achievements on Friday.
WBPDCL achieved an impressive Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 88.9 per cent, outperforming other major power corporations, including giants like NTPC, DVC, and Tata Power. This marks another significant accomplishment for the company in the national rankings.
The Santaldih Thermal Power Plant topped the list with a PLF of 94.38 per cent. Additionally, the Bakreswar plant ranked second, the Sagardighi plant fourth, and the Bandel plant ninth nationally for performance. Banerjee extended congratulations to the dedicated officers, engineers, and workmen contributing to this success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
