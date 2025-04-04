Left Menu

Delhi Airport Launches Trials of Cutting-Edge Body Scanners

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is set to begin testing advanced body scanners at Indira Gandhi International Airport to enhance security while preserving passenger privacy. Using millimeter-wave technology, these scanners promise safer, faster screenings and are aligned with global standards, ensuring a seamless airport experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:32 IST
Delhi Airport Launches Trials of Cutting-Edge Body Scanners
Four scanners have been procured, with two installed at Terminal 1 (T1) and two at Terminal 3 (T3). (Photo: Delhi International Airport Limited). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at boosting airport security and enhancing passenger experience, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is launching trials for advanced full-body scanners at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The trials, scheduled for May, follow strict guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

A total of four state-of-the-art scanners have been acquired, with installations completed at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. These devices employ cutting-edge millimeter-wave technology, ensuring safety without the radiation associated with conventional X-ray machines. This innovation caters to a broad spectrum of travelers, including those who are pregnant or have medical implants.

These full-body scanners stand out by generating standardized 2D images on human avatars, addressing privacy concerns while facilitating efficient screening. Capable of processing up to 1,200 passengers an hour, the scanners quicken airport procedures. DIAL's CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, emphasized the commitment to blending top-notch security with traveler convenience, stating that this initiative is pivotal for future air travel efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025