Delhi Airport Launches Trials of Cutting-Edge Body Scanners
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is set to begin testing advanced body scanners at Indira Gandhi International Airport to enhance security while preserving passenger privacy. Using millimeter-wave technology, these scanners promise safer, faster screenings and are aligned with global standards, ensuring a seamless airport experience.
In a significant move aimed at boosting airport security and enhancing passenger experience, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is launching trials for advanced full-body scanners at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The trials, scheduled for May, follow strict guidelines from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
A total of four state-of-the-art scanners have been acquired, with installations completed at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. These devices employ cutting-edge millimeter-wave technology, ensuring safety without the radiation associated with conventional X-ray machines. This innovation caters to a broad spectrum of travelers, including those who are pregnant or have medical implants.
These full-body scanners stand out by generating standardized 2D images on human avatars, addressing privacy concerns while facilitating efficient screening. Capable of processing up to 1,200 passengers an hour, the scanners quicken airport procedures. DIAL's CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, emphasized the commitment to blending top-notch security with traveler convenience, stating that this initiative is pivotal for future air travel efficiency.
