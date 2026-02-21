Sonepur Airport Set to Transform Bihar into South Asia's Aviation Hub

The Sonepur Airport project in Bihar is gaining momentum, with senior BJP leader and former Union Civil Aviation Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy at the forefront of its development. Rudy, optimistic about Bihar's transformation as an aviation hub, detailed the project's progress and its potential to impact South Asia.

The site has received site clearance, and the Bihar government has initiated the Request for Quotation (RFQ) process. Infrastructure enhancements, including the widening of JP Setu and construction of new transit routes, are underway to connect the airport to various regions within the state.

Rudy, citing his long-standing aspiration to see such a project in his birthplace, expressed pride in its progress. He foresees the airport not only as a game-changer for regional connectivity but also as a center for aviation training, positioning Bihar as a key player in South Asian aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)