Assam's Aviation Soars with New Airport Terminal Unveiling
The new terminal at Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport began operations, enhancing Assam's aviation infrastructure. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, the terminal reflects cultural respect and future-ready design. Chief Minister Sarma and Jeet Adani emphasize its significance for regional tourism and the North East's economic growth.
The new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati started commercial operations on Sunday, marking a significant advancement in Assam's aviation infrastructure. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially inaugurated the terminal operations after an initial ceremonial launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December.
To celebrate the occasion, a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, along with cultural performances featuring artisan communities, tea garden workers, and Central Industrial Security Force personnel, was held. This event emphasized the cultural identity of the region intertwined with infrastructure progress, with the first departing and arriving flights celebrated as part of the terminal's operational commencement.
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd director, Jeet Adani, highlighted the terminal's role in accommodating growing passenger demands and enhancing regional connectivity. Designed by architect Nuru Karim, incorporating the 'kopou phool' motif and large-scale bamboo usage, the terminal is a testament to Assam's cultural homage and economic aspirations, aligning with broader national infrastructure visions.
