Left Menu

Thrill-Seeking US National Arrested After Illegally Landing on Sentinel Island

A 24-year-old US citizen, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, was arrested for illegally entering North Sentinel Island, home to the isolated Sentinelese tribe. Polyakov, labeled a 'thrill seeker,' attempted contact with the tribe, despite their resistance to outsiders. Authorities confiscated his gear and are working with the US Embassy on the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:49 IST
Thrill-Seeking US National Arrested After Illegally Landing on Sentinel Island
US national arrested for entering North Sentinel Island (Photo: DGP Andaman and Nicobar island). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A U.S. citizen, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, aged 24, was detained for breaching the laws that protect North Sentinel Island, populated by the famously isolated Sentinelese tribe.

Director General of Police for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, confirmed the arrest, categorizing Polyakov as a 'thrill seeker' who had made multiple attempts to engage with the tribe despite their well-documented aversion to outsiders.

The ambitious expedition, begun on March 29, was meticulously planned; Polyakov procured an inflatable boat, an outboard motor, and other equipment to facilitate his unauthorized visit.

Upon apprehension on March 31, the police seized an array of items, including a GPS device and a GoPro camera filled with footage of the journey.

A brief interaction with the Sentinelese occurred as Polyakov reportedly blew a whistle offshore and offered gifts like a coconut and cola in a five-minute encounter.

He was eventually arrested and charged under relevant sections, as authorities engage in dialogue with the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to prevent such occurrences in the future.

This case echoes the fatal 2018 incident when John Allen Chau, a missionary, was killed after trespassing on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025