Thrill-Seeking US National Arrested After Illegally Landing on Sentinel Island

A U.S. citizen, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, aged 24, was detained for breaching the laws that protect North Sentinel Island, populated by the famously isolated Sentinelese tribe.

Director General of Police for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, confirmed the arrest, categorizing Polyakov as a 'thrill seeker' who had made multiple attempts to engage with the tribe despite their well-documented aversion to outsiders.

The ambitious expedition, begun on March 29, was meticulously planned; Polyakov procured an inflatable boat, an outboard motor, and other equipment to facilitate his unauthorized visit.

Upon apprehension on March 31, the police seized an array of items, including a GPS device and a GoPro camera filled with footage of the journey.

A brief interaction with the Sentinelese occurred as Polyakov reportedly blew a whistle offshore and offered gifts like a coconut and cola in a five-minute encounter.

He was eventually arrested and charged under relevant sections, as authorities engage in dialogue with the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy to prevent such occurrences in the future.

This case echoes the fatal 2018 incident when John Allen Chau, a missionary, was killed after trespassing on the island.

