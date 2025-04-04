Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Family Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
In a tragic incident in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh, a man and his two young children were found dead in their home. The police suspect suicide linked to family discord, as the man reportedly struggled with depression after losing one of his wives.
In what appears to be a tragic case of family suicide, the bodies of Auseri Saket and his two young children were discovered in their home in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh. Superintendent of Police Dilip Soni confirmed the sighting following reports of a foul smell from their locked residence.
Upon gaining entry, officers found Saket, his eight-year-old son Aman, and eleven-year-old daughter Meenakshi hanging. A preliminary investigation led by Inspector General Gaurav Rajput suggests that family discord and recent personal loss contributed to the apparent suicide.
The deceased man's marital issues, reportedly stemming from having had two wives, have been noted as significant factors. Forensic experts are involved, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, as police continue to investigate the heartbreaking case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
