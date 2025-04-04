Left Menu

Trade War Tug-of-War Sends Wall Street into Turmoil

Wall Street faced a significant downturn as China imposed fresh tariffs on all U.S. goods, escalating a global trade war. The Nasdaq fell sharply, inching toward a bear market. Concerns about a recession grow as tariffs affect global financial markets, forcing investors to seek safer assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:45 IST
Trade War Tug-of-War Sends Wall Street into Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced another sharp decline as China announced fresh tariffs on all U.S. goods, intensifying a global trade war initiated by the Trump administration. The move pushed the Nasdaq Composite closer to a bear market and triggered widespread concern about an impending recession.

The tariffs, announced by China's finance ministry, will impose an additional 34% on all U.S. goods starting April 10. This development follows President Trump's decision to elevate tariff barriers to historic levels, sending shockwaves across global financial markets.

Investor sentiment has been hit hard, with a significant shift away from riskier assets like stocks toward safer options such as government bonds and gold. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of potential higher inflation and slower growth, while U.S. bank stocks continued to drop amidst fears of an economic slowdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025