Global Stocks Tumble Amid Trade War Fears
Global stock markets plummeted, losing $5 trillion in value since President Trump's tariff announcement. China's retaliatory levies ignited fears of a trade war, destabilizing the economy as major indexes entered correction territory. Bond yields dropped, signaling investor flight to safer assets amidst rising recession concerns.
In a dramatic downturn for global financial markets, stock values nosedived by $5 trillion as investors reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff declarations. By Friday, the Nasdaq had entered a bear market, significantly affecting the economy.
China's announcement of reciprocal tariffs has further spurred apprehensions of a looming trade conflict, with indicators hinting at recession risks. Major U.S. stock indexes, including the Dow Jones and S&P 500, confirmed corrections alongside record two-day declines.
As fears grow, investors turn to government bonds for security, amplifying concerns over economic stability. Amidst the turmoil, oil and commodity prices have also hit recent lows, exacerbating anxieties in the energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
