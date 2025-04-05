Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Calls for Balanced AI Regulation Amid Innovation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a balanced approach to AI regulation, stressing the importance of global transparency. He highlighted the need for a national AI authority and enforceable rights to protect citizens from AI risks. Dhankhar emphasized the role of AI in reshaping legal frameworks and workforce dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:29 IST
Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a compelling address at the book launch of 'AI on Trial', Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the necessity of striking a balance between AI regulation and innovation. He warned of the risks posed by unchecked AI, advocating for a global, transparent approach to safeguard public safety and ensure ethical AI usage.

Calling for an agile regulatory framework, Dhankhar suggested the establishment of a national AI authority to prevent the stifling of innovation. He emphasized that regulation should be a supportive scaffold rather than a restrictive cage, enabling responsible AI development while neutralizing harmful designs.

Dhankhar addressed the profound impact of AI on the legal domain and workforce. He urged for enforceable rights and transparency to protect citizens, especially in light of AI's potential to disrupt traditional legal concepts and displace jobs. Asserting the importance of cyber sovereignty, he called for international collaboration to create a rule-based global AI order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

