Heightened Security in Jammu as BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt

Security measures in Jammu's Ranbir Singh Pura sector have been intensified after BSF stopped an infiltration attempt at the International Border. The intruder, crossing from the Pakistan side, was shot when he ignored a challenge by BSF troops. Investigations are underway to ascertain his identity and intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:52 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant security development, Jammu's Ranbir Singh Pura sector has witnessed tightened security protocols following a recent thwarted infiltration attempt by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the International Border (IB). The BSF effectively neutralised an intruder who was detected attempting to cross into Indian territory.

On the night of April 4 and 5, 2025, BSF troops identified suspicious activity along the IB in Jammu, prompting immediate action. The intruder, who disregarded warnings from the BSF, was neutralised as a precautionary measure. The identity and motive behind the intrusion remain subjects of active investigation, according to the BSF PRO in Jammu.

The BSF has promptly called for a flag meeting to formally protest the infiltration attempt to the counterpart authorities. The incident has underscored ongoing tensions and the need for vigilance along the border. Similarly, BSF troops in Amritsar apprehended a Pakistani national after detecting suspicious movement near the international boundary, marking another instance of attempted intrusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

