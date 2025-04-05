Heightened Security in Jammu as BSF Foils Infiltration Attempt

In a significant security development, Jammu's Ranbir Singh Pura sector has witnessed tightened security protocols following a recent thwarted infiltration attempt by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the International Border (IB). The BSF effectively neutralised an intruder who was detected attempting to cross into Indian territory.

On the night of April 4 and 5, 2025, BSF troops identified suspicious activity along the IB in Jammu, prompting immediate action. The intruder, who disregarded warnings from the BSF, was neutralised as a precautionary measure. The identity and motive behind the intrusion remain subjects of active investigation, according to the BSF PRO in Jammu.

The BSF has promptly called for a flag meeting to formally protest the infiltration attempt to the counterpart authorities. The incident has underscored ongoing tensions and the need for vigilance along the border. Similarly, BSF troops in Amritsar apprehended a Pakistani national after detecting suspicious movement near the international boundary, marking another instance of attempted intrusion.

