Sambhal Celebrates Chaitra Navratri with Ramcharitmanas Recitations

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajinder Pensiya announced a week filled with spiritual recitations as 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Ramayana' will be read at 58 recognized Dev Tirth sites during Chaitra Navratri's significant days, Ashtami and Navami. The events invite participation from the local community, NGOs, and related committees.

The district administration is dedicated to ensuring a seamless experience for attendees by providing essential facilities such as sanitation, drinking water, and electricity during these spiritual gatherings. Today marks Ashtami, a day celebrated in honor of Mahagauri in Hindu mythology, widely regarded for her purity and devotion.

The nine-day Chaitra Navratri, also known as Ram Navratri, culminates on Ram Navami, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama. Each day is a tribute to the goddess Shakti's various forms. Following peaceful Friday prayers, District Magistrate Rajinder Pensiya confirmed the calm atmosphere in the area, thanks to sound preparations by local authorities who ensured law and order through security measures.

