Marching Against Drugs: A United Step Towards a Drug-Free Punjab

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is spearheading a six-day foot march to rally against drug abuse, currently in its third day, with significant public support. This initiative, which moves from Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to Dera Baba Nanak, symbolizes hope for a drug-free Punjab.

In an interview with ANI, Governor Kataria expressed optimism, highlighting the enthusiasm and engagement of the public. 'This padyatra is becoming a mass movement with everyone's blessing. Together, with governmental and public cooperation, we strive to make Punjab a healthy, vibrant state free from drug menace,' he stated.

The march commenced on April 3, covering significant regions of the Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts. Officials report that both central and state governments have also allocated substantial resources to combat this endemic issue, indicating a concerted effort to curb drug abuse and eliminate associated social evils, including the drone-facilitated drug supply.

