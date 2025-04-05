Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Alleged Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Russia has accused Ukraine of significantly escalating its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, with claims of 14 hits in a single day, despite an existing U.S.-brokered moratorium aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

The Russian defence ministry detailed the alleged intensification, reporting substantial damage across multiple regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk, and Voronezh, as well as parts of Ukraine such as Luhansk and Kherson, which are under Russian control.

Ukraine's military dismissed these accusations, labeling them as fake and disinformation. They reiterated their focus on military targets after ceasing attacks on energy facilities since March. Both nations continue to exchange accusations of ceasefire violations amidst U.S.-led diplomatic attempts to quell the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)