Union Minister's Push for Agriculture Transformation in Arunachal

Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur engaged with Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik to strategize on enhancing agricultural and infrastructural growth in the state. The meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, emphasized the need for innovative technologies to improve agricultural productivity and farmer livelihoods.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the revival of defunct government farms and stressed the importance of market linkages like the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to mitigate post-harvest losses. These strategies aim to ensure better pricing and support for farmers' produce.

Additionally, the governor informed Thakur about the 'Arun Himveer' initiative, which supplies local produce to the armed forces. Thakur committed to reinforcing central support in boosting agricultural productivity and welfare in Arunachal Pradesh.

