India Embraces Ram Navami: A Festival of Unity and Spirituality

Former President Kovind and President Murmu extend greetings on Ram Navami, urging unity in celebrating this culturally significant festival. Navratri is observed across India, celebrating goddess Durga's avatars and culminating in Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birthday, amidst rituals, prayers, and a shared commitment to unity and spiritual growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:22 IST
Former President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the nation prepared for Ram Navami festivities, former President Ram Nath Kovind sent heartfelt wishes on Saturday, emphasizing the festival's unifying spirit. Addressing the media, Kovind remarked, "Ram Navami is a celebration for all, reflecting ideals guiding India's growth towards development, as taught by Lord Ram."

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings, underlining the cultural and spiritual depths of Ram Navami. In her statement, she expressed, "This sacred day, celebrating the birth of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, inspires us towards truth, dharma, and ethics. It's a tribute to selfless love and dedication to humanity."

Rooted in Hindu tradition, Navratri, or 'nine nights,' honors Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Of the four Navratris, Chaitra and Shardiya are prominent, marking seasonal transitions. The festival, also called Ram Navratri, culminates on Ram Navami, dedicated to Lord Ram, celebrated widely with fervent rituals across India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

