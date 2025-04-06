Left Menu

Himachal CM Engages with Locals and Celebrates Literary Spirit

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed public issues in Daro Deoria and celebrated 'Buransh', a poetry book by Anupama Sharma. The visit blended political engagement and cultural recognition, highlighting Sukhu's commitment to community and arts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:24 IST
Himachal CM Engages with Locals and Celebrates Literary Spirit
Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu listens to public grievances (Photo/Himachal Government) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged with the local populace during his Sunday visit to Daro Deoria, part of the Narag sub-tehsil in Sirmaur district. Responding empathetically to the community's concerns, Sukhu assured them that their demands would be thoughtfully considered, according to an official statement.

Amidst the traditional beats of local musical instruments, residents, including village head Pradhan Devender Thakur, gave CM Sukhu a warm welcome upon his arrival. During his visit, he also paid a courtesy call to former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur at his residence in the village.

Earlier in Shimla, CM Sukhu launched 'Buransh: The Fragrance of Words', a poetry collection by young Hamirpur educator Anupama Sharma. Praising the depth of human emotion reflected in the verses, Sukhu noted that the book resonates with themes of lost relationships, solitude, and hope. The collection comprises 39 poems and is published by Satluj Publications. All proceeds from the book sales will benefit the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025