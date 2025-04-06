Himachal CM Engages with Locals and Celebrates Literary Spirit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu engaged with the local populace during his Sunday visit to Daro Deoria, part of the Narag sub-tehsil in Sirmaur district. Responding empathetically to the community's concerns, Sukhu assured them that their demands would be thoughtfully considered, according to an official statement.

Amidst the traditional beats of local musical instruments, residents, including village head Pradhan Devender Thakur, gave CM Sukhu a warm welcome upon his arrival. During his visit, he also paid a courtesy call to former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur at his residence in the village.

Earlier in Shimla, CM Sukhu launched 'Buransh: The Fragrance of Words', a poetry collection by young Hamirpur educator Anupama Sharma. Praising the depth of human emotion reflected in the verses, Sukhu noted that the book resonates with themes of lost relationships, solitude, and hope. The collection comprises 39 poems and is published by Satluj Publications. All proceeds from the book sales will benefit the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashraya Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)