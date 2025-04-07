Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: A Deep Dive Into the Impact of Tariffs

U.S. stock futures nosedived after President Trump's tariff announcement, signaling a prolonged market downturn. The S&P 500 index fell significantly, erasing trillions in equity value. While some experts foresee temporary gains, the market outlook remains uncertain amid ongoing global trade tensions and economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 04:18 IST
In a sharp market reaction to President Trump's tariff announcement, U.S. stock futures plunged late Sunday, signaling a continuation of the selloff that erased trillion dollars in equity value.

Wall Street braced for more turmoil as international trade relations grew strained. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq futures all pointed to significant losses, with the S&P 500 already down 10.5% after recent declines.

Financial experts voiced pessimism about immediate recoveries despite potential short-lived gains. Concerns were compounded by the timing of the tariffs, which align with the onset of the first-quarter earnings season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

