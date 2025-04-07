Turbulent Markets: A Deep Dive Into the Impact of Tariffs

In a sharp market reaction to President Trump's tariff announcement, U.S. stock futures plunged late Sunday, signaling a continuation of the selloff that erased trillion dollars in equity value.

Wall Street braced for more turmoil as international trade relations grew strained. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq futures all pointed to significant losses, with the S&P 500 already down 10.5% after recent declines.

Financial experts voiced pessimism about immediate recoveries despite potential short-lived gains. Concerns were compounded by the timing of the tariffs, which align with the onset of the first-quarter earnings season.

(With inputs from agencies.)