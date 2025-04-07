Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Calls for Swift Action on Public Service Priorities

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued directives for enhanced public service delivery across districts, urging all District Magistrates to address critical issues such as pothole elimination, consistent drinking water supply, and effective forest fire management. These instructions were delivered in a virtual meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday, with Dhami calling for swift action.

Regular anti-encroachment campaigns and food item sampling were also stressed by the Chief Minister. He underscored the necessity of completing river dredging and drain cleaning before the monsoon season.

Additionally, CM Dhami requested officials to organize routine public grievance redressal programs like Janta Darbar and Tehsil Diwas and to establish multipurpose camps at the block level. With the approach of the Char Dham Yatra, Dhami emphasized that districts on the Yatra route maintain active control rooms, develop organized traffic plans, and enhance facilities for devotees.

District Magistrates were tasked with on-site inspections of major routes, ensuring roads are pothole-free within 15 days. In preparation for summer, the Chief Minister ordered the timely arrangement of drinking water supplies, including deploying water tankers if needed.

Dhami also called for proactive measures to guarantee a reliable power supply during this season and urged officials to maximize public benefits from government welfare schemes by promoting them widely and ensuring eligibility adherence.

The Chief Minister also advocated for the reallocation of staff who have been stationed in the same place for over three years, fostering fresh perspectives and administrative efficiency. Prior, on Ram Navami, Dhami participated virtually in the Akhand Ramayana Paath, celebrating the occasion as a proud moment for society after 500 years, with Lord Shri Ram Lalla celebrating in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies.)