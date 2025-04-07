A New Frontier of Conflict: The Rise of Space Warfare Culture
General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the growing significance of space as a warfare domain. At the Indian DefSpace Symposium, he emphasized developing a 'space culture' through education, research, and dedicated warfare schools, stressing its vital role in future military strategy and capabilities.
General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, underscored the increasing importance of space as a new frontier for warfare during his inaugural address at the Indian DefSpace Symposium. He advocated for establishing a 'space culture' through strategic research, doctrinal development, and specialized educational institutions to prepare for future conflicts.
Chauhan drew parallels to past military innovations, where naval and aerospace dominance significantly influenced global power dynamics. He argued that a similar cultural evolution is necessary for space, envisaging it as a critical component of military prowess that could redefine the essence of warfare involving land, sea, and air domains.
The general emphasized the need for India to lead in this emerging field, outlining a vision for space warfare schools and research initiatives. Chauhan's call to action aims at fostering innovative ideas and frameworks to harness space's potential, underlining the necessity for comprehensive development of space-focused military strategies and capabilities.
