Left Menu

A New Frontier of Conflict: The Rise of Space Warfare Culture

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the growing significance of space as a warfare domain. At the Indian DefSpace Symposium, he emphasized developing a 'space culture' through education, research, and dedicated warfare schools, stressing its vital role in future military strategy and capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:47 IST
A New Frontier of Conflict: The Rise of Space Warfare Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff, underscored the increasing importance of space as a new frontier for warfare during his inaugural address at the Indian DefSpace Symposium. He advocated for establishing a 'space culture' through strategic research, doctrinal development, and specialized educational institutions to prepare for future conflicts.

Chauhan drew parallels to past military innovations, where naval and aerospace dominance significantly influenced global power dynamics. He argued that a similar cultural evolution is necessary for space, envisaging it as a critical component of military prowess that could redefine the essence of warfare involving land, sea, and air domains.

The general emphasized the need for India to lead in this emerging field, outlining a vision for space warfare schools and research initiatives. Chauhan's call to action aims at fostering innovative ideas and frameworks to harness space's potential, underlining the necessity for comprehensive development of space-focused military strategies and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025