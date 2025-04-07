Left Menu

Global Markets Plunge: S&P 500 Futures Enter Bear Market

Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell by more than 20%, marking a bear market onset amid global recession fears. President Trump commented on the downturn, noting necessary investor adjustments and linking future deals with China to resolving trade deficits. E-minis futures also suffered significant declines.

Updated: 07-04-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:07 IST
Futures linked to the S&P 500 continued their decline on Monday, sinking over 20% from historic peaks, as concerns over a potential recession gripped global markets. This downturn brings the benchmark index into bear market territory, reflecting investor apprehension.

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the situation over the weekend, asserting that investors must accept their 'medicine' while clarifying that he is not orchestrating the market selloff. He emphasized that any future trade agreements would be contingent on resolving the trade deficit with China.

Early Monday, S&P 500 E-minis fell 166 points or 3.25%, distancing themselves by more than 20% from their December high. Concurrently, Dow E-minis futures also declined by 1,162 points or 3.02%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis experienced a 639.75-point or 3.65% drop, painting a bleak picture for markets.

