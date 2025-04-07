Left Menu

Odisha's Subhadra Yojana: A Lifeline for Women

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced a door-to-door survey to include eligible beneficiaries left out of the Subhadra Yojana list. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to women aged 21-60, with more than 1 lakh new applications received. Eligible women will receive Rs 50,000 over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:53 IST
Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has announced a comprehensive door-to-door survey to identify eligible women who were previously overlooked for financial aid under the Subhadra Yojana.

The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to empower women aged 21-60 by providing Rs 50,000 over five years. The scheme has recently seen a submission of 1.7 lakh new applications.

Despite past disqualifications due to income discrepancies, this renewed effort will ensure that deserving women benefit from the program's financial support. The district administrations are set to conduct meticulous evaluations and deliver the third installment of funds.

