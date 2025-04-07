Bank Employee Nabbed for Temple Heist at Banke Bihari

In a shocking incident, Abhinav Saxena, an employee of Canara Bank, has been arrested by Mathura Police for allegedly pilfering money from the revered Banke Bihari Temple's donation funds. The temple conducts a monthly count of its donations, as mandated by a court order.

It was during one such count that authorities discovered Rs 9.38 lakh missing, later traced to Saxena, who works in the loan department of the bank's Dampier Nagar branch. A complaint lodged by the temple's administration prompted the police to file an FIR against Saxena following his arrest.

According to CO Sandeep Singh, further investigations are underway to unravel more details surrounding the case. Mathura Police shared information about the arrest via a video, indicating that more insights are expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)