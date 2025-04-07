LPG Price Hike: Impact on Consumers

In an announcement that will affect millions, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri declared a Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder prices on Monday. The increase applies to both Ujwalla scheme beneficiaries and general category customers.

Under the new pricing, general users will find the cost of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder rising from Rs 803 to Rs 853. Meanwhile, those enrolled in the Ujwalla scheme will see prices go up from Rs 503 to Rs 553.

The decision comes amid ongoing discussions about fuel pricing and its impact on the average consumer, drawing attention from households across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)