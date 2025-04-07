Despite Czechia's infrastructure and reserves readiness to eliminate Russian oil imports, the country maintains a financial entanglement that continues to funnel over 100 million euros to Russia monthly, raising geopolitical concerns.

The state-owned pipeline operator MERO ČR and refiner Orlen Unipetrol have not fully utilized the Trans-Alpine pipeline expansion intended to replace Russian crude. Orlen Unipetrol cites financial benefits and long-term contracts as reasons to persist with Russian imports, despite alternative supplies.

As Czechia explores options to align with European energy security imperatives, questions arise about its reluctance to replicate Bulgaria's decisive shift from Russian oil, while geopolitical and economic repercussions remain significant.

