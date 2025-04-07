Fiery Debate Erupts Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

In a heated session on Monday, disputes intensified in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the recent amendments to the Waqf law. CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami vociferously opposed the legislation, arguing it undermines the country's secular fabric. Highlighting significant dissent, he noted over 200 MPs opposed the bill. Tarigami insisted on a vital discussion, asserting each community's right to manage its properties.

Standing firm on the legislation's legitimacy, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa justified the act, citing its passage in Parliament and presidential assent. He expressed gratitude to the Speaker for proclaiming the bill an act, firmly stating the BJP's stance against further discussions in the Assembly.

National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi expressed concerns regarding the law's motives, alleging it served electoral purposes rather than Muslim interests. The NC, determined to debate the law, protested in the Assembly against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's refusal to entertain their adjournment motion, as the matter is sub judice.

(With inputs from agencies.)