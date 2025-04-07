Left Menu

Global Powers Convene Over Iran's Nuclear Dispute

Experts from Russia, China, and Iran are set to discuss Iran's nuclear programme in Moscow. Amid threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to bomb Iran without an agreement, Russia expresses willingness to mediate and defuse tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

  • Russia

Experts from Russia, China, and Iran are scheduled to hold discussions in Moscow on Tuesday concerning Iran's nuclear programme, according to Russia's state news agency RIA. This meeting follows a heated threat from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has warned Iran of military action if it fails to reach an agreement with Washington over its nuclear activities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed the planned consultations, highlighting the efforts to address the growing tensions. Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated on Monday that Russia stands ready to employ its diplomatic influence to help resolve the strained relations between the United States and Iran.

The international community remains on high alert as tensions over Iran's nuclear capabilities escalate, with Russia taking a proactive stance in seeking a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to prevent further destabilization in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

