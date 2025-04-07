Left Menu

Finance Ministry Gathers Bank Heads for Performance Review

The finance ministry is convening a meeting on April 17 to evaluate public sector banks' financial performance and outline targets for government schemes. With significant growth in profits and asset quality, PSBs show a 31.3% increase in net profits, enhancing financial inclusion strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:08 IST
Finance Ministry Gathers Bank Heads for Performance Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry has announced a pivotal meeting set for April 17, where the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) will be closely reviewed. It aims to set ambitious targets for government schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Scheme for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju will helm the discussions, focusing on evaluating the past fiscal year's results, which ended March 31. This includes assessing progress on financial inclusion schemes, notably the PM SVANidhi scheme, as sources have revealed.

PSBs have achieved a record net profit, rising 31.3% year-on-year to Rs 1.29 lakh crore during the current fiscal's April-December period. Their enhanced asset quality and capital buffers, alongside an aggregate business growth of 11%, underscore their impressive financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025